Pirlo’s son runs risk of upsetting club with damning assumption

Andrea Pirlo’s son launched an attack on the Juventus fans and hierarchy after the club’s 2-2 draw with Udinese this weekend.

The Old Lady dropped two points despite holding a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break, a occurrence which happened all-too often last season also.

Max Allegri’s return this summer brought much confidence back into the fanbase after our club stuttered to fourth in the division last term, scraping into the Champions League places at the expense of Napoli on the final gameweek, but his opening league fixture left a lot to be desired.

Former manager Andrea Pirlo’s son moved to claim that his father was unfairly criticised for the role he played last term, stating that he would have taken all the blame whereas the same problems exist today.

“Football is nice because it would have been only one person’s fault had Juventus suffered such a comeback last season,” Nicolo posted on his Instagram, before deleting his post(via Football.Italia).

“However, that person is not there anymore.”

While Nicolo may feel his father was overly criticised, I feel like the blame was shared, with Cristiano Ronaldo even coming in for strong critique.

Our midfield also took a lot of slack for a number of performances, but ultimately Andrea was eventually removed from his role in favour of a return for Allegri, and you can’t really blame the club for working to return back to the top.

