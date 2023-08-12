Pisa has been actively pursuing a deal for Marco Pjaca over the past few weeks, following Juventus’ decision to make the Croatian player surplus to requirements.

Since joining Juventus in 2016, Pjaca’s contributions haven’t met the expectations of the Bianconeri. Despite spending the previous season on loan at Empoli and performing well for them, the move was not made permanent, leaving him back at Juventus.

With Juventus keen on finding Pjaca a new club, Pisa has emerged as a potential destination, viewing him as a player who can aid their quest for promotion to Serie A by the end of the season. Talks between Pisa and Juventus are expected to be initiated in the near future.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Pisa holds confidence in reaching an agreement with Juventus. However, a potential hurdle in the negotiation process could come from Pjaca’s end. It remains uncertain if the player would be willing to make a move to Serie B.

Pjaca’s decision could be influenced by considering other offers that might come his way. As negotiations progress, the outcome hinges on various factors, including Pjaca’s preferences and the alignment of interests between Pisa and Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has struggled to play since he joined us and there is no need to continue to keep him in the squad when he is not useful to us.

Hopefully, we will find a new home for him in this transfer window as we intensify efforts to clear out unwanted players.