Pisa president says they are not in a hurry to sell Juventus target

The President of Pisa, Giuseppe Corrado says they are not in a hurry to sell Juventus transfer target, Lorenzo Lucca.

The striker has emerged as one of the top players in Serie B since he joined them in the summer.

They are enjoying the dividend of gambling on him as Juve and other clubs also had the chance to sign him when he was at Palermo.

The Bianconeri are now interested in adding him to their squad, following his fine form in the Italian second division.

Corrado says it took them almost two years to finally sign him and they are not in a hurry to allow him to leave them.

He confirms they are not in talks with any club to sell him and says the attacker will follow the normal process of growth as they look to see him develop into one of the finest strikers in the country.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “It took us a year and a half to get it, now we’re certainly in no hurry to let it go.

“There are no negotiations in progress, he must follow a path of growth and we do not want to make him speed up the times.”