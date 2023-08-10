Marko Pjaca’s journey at Juventus has been fraught with challenges, and an opportunity has emerged for him to resurrect his career in Serie B.

The Croatian forward’s transfer to Juventus in 2016 was accompanied by expectations that he would establish himself, but he has struggled to make a substantial impact, featuring in a mere 14 league games for the Bianconeri since his arrival.

This situation has diverged considerably from the desired trajectory, leading Juventus to actively seek avenues to offload him at the earliest opportunity. Pjaca’s loan spell at Empoli during the past season failed to secure a lasting spot at the club, further complicating his prospects.

His role within the project at the Allianz Stadium has significantly diminished, with indications that he has played his final match for the club. Consequently, a transition to a new team is imminent.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Pisa has expressed eagerness to incorporate Pjaca into their roster as they endeavour to secure promotion to the top tier of Italian football this season.

For Pjaca, joining Pisa could represent a meaningful opportunity to reinvigorate his career and regain consistent playing time, allowing him to showcase his abilities once again. However, whether he is inclined to accept this offer remains uncertain, as his decision will shape the next chapter of his football journey.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has been a terrible signing and should be eager to end his stay with us, just as we are keen to do so.

However, he may not want to move to Serie B, meaning he would rather wait for more offers than drop-down divisions in this transfer window.