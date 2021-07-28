Pjaca closes in on Torino move and it could be completed today

Marko Pjaca’s time at Juventus might end today with a new report claiming that the Croatian could complete his transfer to Torino.

The Juventus city rivals have been looking to add him to their squad in this transfer window as he continues to struggle to find a place in the Juve set-up.

He spent last season on loan at Genoa and is unlikely to get chances to play at the Allianz stadium despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia claims that both clubs have already reached an agreement that would see him join them initially on loan with an option to buy.

The option could become an obligation when certain parameters are met with the Bianconeri looking to make some money from his sale.

He should have his medical later today and then sign his contract with Torino.

Pjaca joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers, but a terrible time with injuries denied him the chance to become a top player for the Bianconeri.

He will now hope to kick-start his career at Torino, having failed to secure a permanent move away after loan spells at Schalke 04, Fiorentina, RSC Anderlecht and Genoa before now.