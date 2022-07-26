Pjaca faces being stuck at Juventus after his preferred club walks away

Marko Pjaca could be stuck at Juventus after Dinamo Zagreb decided against adding him to their squad.

The Croatian spent the last campaign on loan at Torino, and we expected them to make his transfer permanent.

They never did, and he returned to Juventus to find a new home to showcase his skills.

Sampdoria showed an interest in him and secured an agreement with Juventus to make it happen.

However, he turned them down, hoping to return home with Dinamo, but they are no longer interested in a move for him.

This has left him in a difficult position, and a report on Calciomercato claims his agent is trying to revive the move to La Samp.

He is also working to convince his client to accept a move to the Serie A side so he can get a home to showcase his talents next season.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has no future at Juve, and he must understand that his only option at the moment is probably to leave the club.

If he has a suitor that is as interested as Sampdoria, he needs to accept their offer and leave.

If he stays, he could end up playing for our under23 in the next campaign, which will be a poor way to spend the year.