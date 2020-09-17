Pjaca has Genoa and Verona offers

Juventus winger Mako Pjaca reportedly has offers from both Genoa and Hellas Verona this summer but is yet to make a decision on his future.

The Croatian international has seen his Juve career mired by injury and then a series of loan spells where neither Anderlecht, Schalke or Fiorentina exercised their options to sign him outright.

Pjaca has since returned to Turin and has been training with the first team and featured in a friendly match between the senior team and the U23 squad, scoring the only goal of the game.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Juve have since accepted an offer from Genoa to take the 25-year-old on loan for the upcoming season but the player has yet to make a decision.

Alongside Genoa, Hellas Verona have also reportedly shown interest in the winger and are trying to overtake I Grifone to agree a deal, despite Genoa President Enrico Preziosi having worked for days on negotiations with the Bianconeri.

Gazzetta suggest that the decision now lies with Pjaca, who has hopes of staying in Turin and playing his way into the team.