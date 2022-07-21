Pjaca turns down a move to Sampdoria to wait for another club

Marko Pjaca appeared to be close to joining Sampdoria over the last few weeks.

The Croatian has spent most of his time on the books of Juventus on loan at other clubs.

His last loan spell was at Torino and he did well, but Il Toro decided against making his move permanent.

The attacker has now returned to Juve, but there is no space for him to play often enough at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has placed him on the transfer market and it seemed almost certain he will join Sampdoria.

La Samp had agreed to a deal with the Bianconeri, and he was expected to sign a three-year contract.

However, Calciomercato reports that he has had a stunning change of heart.

The report claims he has rejected their approach and he will now wait for Dinamo Zagreb. He is currently training with the Bianconeri under-23, while his preferred suitor prepares an offer for him.

Juve FC Says

Surprisingly, Pjaca has turned down a move to Sampdoria, but the most important thing now is for us to offload him.

The attacker has failed to live up to the hype around his initial arrival at the club, and we hope he gets a new home soon and rebuilds his career.