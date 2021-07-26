Pjaca’s future to be decided today or tomorrow

Marko Pjaca’s future is one of a few that seems to be away from Juventus this summer as he remains out of the first-team picture at the club.

The Croatian spent last season on loan at Genoa and he also played in Juventus’ friendly against Cesena at the weekend.

However, his future is still away from the club and he might remain in Italy and Turin.

Torino is keen on adding him to their squad even though they are big rivals with Juventus.

Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says the decision on the winger’s move to Torino could be taken between today and tomorrow.

It seems the Turin side has won the race for his signature with the report claiming that it would likely be a loan deal with the right to buy.

He also has an offer from Dinamo Zagreb in his home country, but it seems he would prefer to remain in Italy than to make a return home so soon in his career.

He is just one of several players who might still leave Juventus this summer with the likes of Gianluca Frabotta and Merih Demiral also being linked with several clubs in Italy and outside of it.