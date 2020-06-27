Pjanic and Arthur medicals this weekend

Miralem Pjanic is expected to travel to Barcelona this weekend to undertake his club medical while Arthur is expected to travel to Turin this evening.

The player exchange involving the two has been agreed upon with both players reportedly having agreed terms with their respective new clubs.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Pjanic could travel to Barcelona this evening having played his last game for the Bianconeri.

ESPN suggest that Arthur and his family will be heading to Turin tonight, after Barcelona’s game against Cela Vigo this afternoon.

Juve and Barca are reportedly keen to complete the deals before June 30 in a bid to benefit their accounts for the year.