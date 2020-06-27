All Stories, Transfer News

Pjanic and Arthur medicals tomorrow

June 27, 2020

Reports from Italy confirm that Miralem Pjanic and Arthur will undergo medicals at their new clubs tomorrow.

The pair are expected to be part of an exchange deal between Juventus and Barcelona, a transfer that has reportedly been ironed out in the last few days with the final details having been confirmed.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti both report that the two players will undergo their respective medical tests tomorrow.

The news has reportedly been unofficially confirmed by Juve with the remaining bureaucratic details having been settled yesterday.

