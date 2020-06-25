Pjanic-Arthur deal could be closed in 48 hours

Juventus and Barcelona are getting close to finalising a player exchange deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur and the final agreement could be reached within 48 hours.

The deal has been reported heavily in the Spanish and Italian press with the suggestion being that Arthur was reluctant to move but has now finally conceded and is in talks with the Bianconeri.

ESPN report that the deal had initially seemed impossible, due to the players reluctance, however pressure Barcelona and their coach Quique Setién proved decisive in convincing Arthur to listen to Juve’s proposal.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that a deal is close and an agreement between the two clubs already exists.

They have jointly agreed to value Pjanic at €60m plus bonusses while Arthur is valued at €70m plus bonuses.

Di Marzio reports that an agreement between Juve and Arthur is still missing, but the player understands that he has to leave Barcelona and a definitive ‘yes’ could arrive soon and the deal could be concluded within the next 48 hours.