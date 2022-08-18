Between now and the end of the summer transfer market, Juventus will surely bolster their ranks with a new striker. In recent weeks, Memphis Depay has emerged as the favorite for the role.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, another round of negotiations between the Dutchman and Barcelona is taking place on Thursday, with the two parties hoping to reach an agreement over a contract termination.

Apparently, the player is hoping to receive a certain figure as a severance pay from the Blaugrana. The source explains that around two million euros are standing in the way of a final agreement.

But while Juventus were initially willing to watch from afar, their recent injury woes is prompting them to accelerate the striker’s arrival to Turin. Angel Di Maria’s absence has left Max Allegri with few options upfront, and the club is hoping to have Depay at the manager’s disposal before Monday’s away fixture against Sampdoria.

So according to Juvenews.eu, the Bianconeri could intervene by relinquishing some of their bonuses owed from the transfer of Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian made the switch from Juventus to Barcelona in 2020 with Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction.

So by waving off these bonuses, the Italians should facilitate the negotiations between Depay and the Catalans, allowing the two parties to reach a settlement, which would subsequently lift the main obstacle that’s blocking the player’s path towards Continassa.