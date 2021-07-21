Pjanic could return to Juventus but there are other priorities first

Miralem Pjanic wants a return to Juventus this summer after his poor first year at Barcelona.

He was one of the key men at Juve before leaving them to join Barca last summer in exchange for Arthur.

The Bosnian is now regretting the move as he seems out of place in Ronald Koeman’s squad.

He is now looking to get back to Juve where he flourished under Massimiliano Allegri previously.

The midfielder is one of the most recognisable names in Europe and he is one player that might make a difference if he is added to the current Bianconeri squad.

However, it seems that is not going to happen soon.

Calciomercato says he is keen to return and has been signalling his former club that he wants that.

However, Juve is having a busy summer and they have at least three other pieces of business to attend to before they consider talk of his return.

The report says, firstly, they want to conclude the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Then they would offer a new deal to Giorgio Chiellini. Getting Juan Cuadrado on an extended contract would be next on their agenda before they work on returning for Pjanic.