Pjanic could still return to Juventus, but it all depends on Barcelona

Poor Mire. Three rounds into the season, and Miralem Pjanic is yet to play a single minute for Barcelona. Ronald Koeman has already been clear regarding the situation, admitting that he prefers to deploy other players.

Therefore, the Bosnian has spent his summer hoping that Juventus brings him back to Max Allegri’s arms, as the duo had previously formed a strong bond between 2016 and 2019.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old’s return to Turin has been a complicated affair to say the least. The Italians were hoping to offload one or two of their midfielders – perhaps Weston McKennie or Aaron Ramsey – to make room for Pjanic on the wage-bill. However, the two players appear to be staying in Turin – at least for now.

And yet, the return is not completely off the table just yet. According to Calciomercato Juventus are willing to pay 3.5 million euros as net wages for their former midfielder. However, the Old Lady is asking Barcelona to pay the rest of his salary which is around 8 millions.

Thus, it remains to be seen just how desperate the Blaugrana are in their attempts to offload their wantaway star.

For their part, Juventus will be hoping to add a deep-lying playmaker before the market shuts down on Tuesday, as Allegri has been forced to deploy the likes of Ramsey and Danilo in the Regista role, and the results were less than thrilling to say the least.