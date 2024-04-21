Max Allegri is under pressure at Juventus, and the manager is widely expected to depart from the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

His second spell at the club, which began in 2021, has failed to meet expectations, and Allegri will leave the club without achieving the success he had during his first tenure.

Despite Juventus’s efforts to salvage their season, many believe Allegri is no longer a world-class manager.

While Andrea Pirlo won two trophies during his brief tenure as Juventus manager, Allegri has failed to win any silverware since his return.

He has been blamed for Juventus’s poor season, but former Bianconeri player Miralem Pjanic has come to his defense.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He returned to Juve, and I know this for sure, he was 99% about to join Real Madrid. For him Juve is very important.

“Everything that happened at the club had an impact on the choices and performances of the team, which is why it seems impossible to blame Max for a performance that isn’t always exhilarating.

“Allegri remains Allegri, one of the most successful and many clubs would like him on the bench. He has done his best up to this point and I don’t think it’s his fault if there have been some negative periods. In recent years he has lost important players.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has failed as our manager during his second spell at the club and there is no need to make things look better.

We need a new manager with fresh ideas who can help the team become champions again.