Pjanic discusses his failed summer return to Juventus

Miralem Pjanic has revealed that Juventus truly negotiated for his return to the club, but economic problems stopped the deal from happening.

The midfielder is preparing to start life as a new Beşiktaş player after he eventually secured a move to the Turkish side in the just-closed transfer window.

However, he had been tipped to return to Juventus, whom he left for Barcelona last summer.

The Catalans’ manager, Ronald Koeman found him unsuitable for his plans and hardly used him.

While he had been one of the key players at Juve, he could hardly get minutes at Barca and wanted to return to work under Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve couldn’t pull off the transfer as they had financial concerns over the deal and he eventually agreed to take a pay cut to move to Turkey.

He was speaking about the summer transfer window and admitted that there was talks between him and Juve, but he claims it wasn’t easy for top clubs in Europe to make big transfers except PSG with even the Premier League clubs not splashing as much as they normally do.

He told Marca as quoted by Calciomercato: “Was there a negotiation? True. There were many things, but the situation of those teams was not easy.

“Not many clubs had a large transfer window, only the Paris Saint-Germain, I don’t know how they did it. Even the English clubs. It was stressful, I thought about my situation, but until I got a call I was focused on training. But it was difficult.”