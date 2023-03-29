Pjanic explains why Allegri is more suited than Conte for Juventus job

Following the unceremonious ending of his spell at Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte is now one of the most enticing names on the free agents market.

Although it might be too early to predict his next career move, sources have been linking the Italian manager with all sorts of possible destinations, with Juventus among the most prominent names.

The 53-year-old spent 13 years of his playing career in Turin, before guiding the club to three Scudetto titles from the dugout between 2011 and 2014.

But according to former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, the club must not trade Max Allegri’s services to Conte’s.

The Bosnian served the Old Lady for four seasons, including three under the guidance of Allegri, during which he formed a strong rapport with his former manager.

The 32-year-old credits Max for keeping the club on track despite all the difficulties surrounding the club, without making any complaints.

“Surely Conte won’t lack offers. He’s a great coach. I see him doing well for any Italian club at the moment, except for Juventus,” said Pjanic in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“If I was a director, I would always want someone like Allegri. Max stays on track and never complains, not even in this extraordinary campaign with all the events that took place at the club. He’s a great coach.”