Pjanic isn’t an alternative to Locatelli and Juventus will discuss his transfer with Barcelona today

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims that Juventus doesn’t consider Miralem Pjanic an alternative to Manuel Locatelli.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for both midfielders in this transfer window as they look to bolster that part of their squad.

They have been in talks with Sassuolo over signing Locatelli and have made little progress so far.

Some reports have suggested that they will sign Pjanic instead of the Euro 2020 winner, but the report claims that Juve’s idea is to play both of them in Allegri’s team.

The report says Juve and Barca will hold talks over Pjanic when both teams meet for the Joan Gamper trophy today.

The Bosnian can leave Barcelona for free, however, he would have to lower his current wages because Juve cannot even pay half of what he currently earns in Catalunya.

He wants a three-year deal, but Juve wants to take him on a two-year loan while paying a fraction of his salary.

Barcelona will have to pay the rest or ask him to lower his salary for the transfer to happen.

It adds that Juventus’ offer for Locatelli remains unchanged and Sassuolo is also adamant that he is worth more than Juve wants to pay.