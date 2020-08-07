Pjanic: ‘It’s not easy to leave Juventus’

Miralem Pjanic gave thanks to Juventus after playing his final game for the club: ‘It’s not easy to leave Juve.’

The Bosnian midfielder is set to join Barcelona in the coming weeks having agreed a deal with the Blaugrana last month.

Speaking to JTV, he paid tribute to his teammates and gave thanks to the Juventus management.

“I have to thank the Juve ‘world’, it’s not easy to leave here, we were all happy, the family, me,” he told the clubs official TV channel..

“I learned a lot at this great club and it’s not easy. I’m sorry not to be in final eight of the Champions League. I tried to give everything in these years.

“I won trophies. To me, to the whole family, to my son, you will surely remain in my heart. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to say goodbye to the fans. I will definitely follow this team, this club forever.

“In a few years I will come back here with my son to support this team because it has really remained in my heart. So I wish all the best.

“I hope we’ll meet again. As I said, my son is a huge Juventus fan and I am also very attached to the fans and hope to see you soon.”