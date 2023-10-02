Miralem Pjanic is an ex-Juventus player who maintains strong support for Max Allegri and has expressed his desire to draw inspiration from the Bianconeri manager for his own managerial career.

Pjanic shares a close bond with Allegri, and interestingly, he left Juventus after Allegri’s initial spell in charge of the club. Despite parting ways with Allegri as a player, Pjanic has consistently praised the Old Lady boss.

While some players may not have fond memories of their time under Allegri, Pjanic appears to have great faith in the manager and continues to speak positively about his managerial style and approach.

The Bosnian midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I watch a lot of matches, I like Xavi, I like Luis Enrique, but also De Zerbi. I would like to take a little from each of the coaches I like and those I have had, even from Allegri. I don’t know how he manages teams. found others, in all the years that I was at Juve he was appreciated by all the players.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is probably the most unloved manager in European football because of his style and a lack of trophies since he returned to Juve.

It is great to see one of his former players continue to praise him for his managerial style, which does not have many fans.