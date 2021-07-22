Pjanic might be too expensive for Juventus and they are not thinking of his return

Miralem Pjanic will rue his decision making after agreeing to move to Barcelona from Juventus last season.

Arthur joined the Bianconeri in exchange and while the Brazilian has thrived in the short time he has spent in Turin, Pjanic has been out of the plans of Ronald Koeman in Spain.

The Bosnian has now been informed that he has to leave the Spanish club in a bid to save themselves from financial disaster.

Juventus is one of the clubs that he has been linked to following the return of Massimiliano Allegri, whom he worked well with before.

However, Calciomercato says he is quite an expensive option for Juve to consider at the moment because he earns around 8m euros per season.

Juve has been struggling with giving Paulo Dybala a new deal because they don’t want to commit too much money to his contract when they are still in the midst of a financial crisis.

This is probably the reason why they aren’t looking at Pjanic returning with the report adding that he isn’t in their plans for now.

They are in talks with Sassuolo over the signature of Manuel Locatelli and they would feel if they can get the Euro 2020 winner, they would probably not need to bring Pjanic back into their squad.