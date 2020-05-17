Pjanic only for Arthur

Juventus will only trade Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona for Arthur Melo, despite reports from Spain suggesting otherwise.

A report in Diario Sport had suggested that Juventus would trade Pjanic, Mattia De Sciglio and €25m in exchange for Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo.

Italian media quickly denied the report and Sky Sports Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Juve have clear ideas: they will only trade Pjanic in exchange for Arthur.

Di Marzio also suggests that as of a few days ago, Arthur had still given his agreement for the transfer which remains stalled for now.

For now, it means Pjanic will only be able to make the switch to Barca if Arthur, and no one else, is included as a counterpart in the deal, other players have not been considered.

The option of a trade with PSG or Chelsea remain open for now.