Pjanic only wants Juventus – But the deal still facing same obstacle

Since the beginning of the summer transfer market, Miralem Pjanic is being linked with a swift return to Turin. The midfielder spent four largely successful years at Juventus, before moving to Barcelona last summer on a glamorous exchange deal that sent Arthur Melo in the opposite direction.

Nonetheless, his adventure in the sunny Catalunya didn’t go according to plan, with the Bosnian struggling for form and playing time.

With the Blaugrana adamant on downsizing the squad to make room for Leo Messi’s contract extension, Pjanic is expected to be one of the sacrificial lambs.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are still hoping to reunite the 31-year-old with his old manager, Max Allegri, who himself returned to the club this summer.

Moreover, the former Roma and Lyon man specifically told his agent, Fali Ramadini, that he only wants a return to Juventus, refusing all other possible destinations – which could also include Inter.

Whilst the negotiation between the Bianconeri management and the player’s agent are ongoing, a significant stumbling block remains in the way.

Amidst the current financial difficulties, Juventus are unable to afford the wages of the veteran midfielder, unless another high earner were to leave the club this summer.

We’re talking of course about Aaron Ramsey, who earns around 7 million euros per season as net wages. But unfortunately for Pjanic, the Welshman is yet to receive a concrete offer that would lure him away from Turin this summer.

Moreover, Allegri has apparently accepted the presence of the former Arsenal man within his squad, and is currently working on transforming him into a deep-lying playmaker.