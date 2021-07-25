Pjanic prefers Juventus return but two more top clubs now want him

Miralem Pjanic remains keen to leave Barcelona after struggling to get minutes at Camp Nou last season.

He only left Juve for the Spanish club last summer in exchange for Arthur.

He was a key member of the Juve team in Massimiliano Allegri’s first stint and he would be confident that he can still deliver for the club if he returns.

Apparently, he has made a return to Juve his priority, but as the Bianconeri continue to focus on their other targets, more clubs are now looking to sign him this summer.

Sport Mediaset via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the 1990-born midfielder is being targeted by Inter Milan and PSG as well.

The French club has been on a fine spending spree in this transfer window and could add him to their squad.

Inter wants to retain the Serie A title they won last season and might have to do it without Christian Eriksen who suffered a heart attack during Euro 2020.

Pjanic would be an amazing replacement for the Dane if he is out for the long term.

However, the report says the Nerazzurri might have to sell Arturo Vidal before they can add Pjanic to their squad.