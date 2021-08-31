Pjanic responds to a question about his Juventus return

Miralem Pjanic has responded to a question about his rumoured return to Juventus and he insists he would love to return to the club.

The Bosnian left Juventus for Barcelona last summer in an exchange deal for Arthur.

His move coincided with a time when the Spanish club is struggling financially and need to offload players to save money and themselves.

He is also not in the plans of Ronald Koeman and hardly gets the chance to play for his new club.

He had been one of the favourites of Massimiliano Allegri when he was a Juve and it is sad to see him struggle in Spain.

The current Juve squad is missing a deep-lying playmaker like him and his return could help them get back to top form.

He has been linked with a move back to the club even on this last day of the transfer window and a Juventus fan page recently asked if he would return to the club, as reported by Football Italia.

The midfielder personally replied to them by claiming that he would love to, but he isn’t sure that it will happen.

This is one of the clearest indications that all the rumours of him wanting to return to the club are true.