Miralem Pjanic is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders Juventus has ever had, and his departure from the club continues to have a lasting impact. The Old Lady swapped him for Arthur Melo in a deal with Barcelona, a transfer both clubs likely regret, as neither player settled at their new destinations.

Pjanic played for Juventus between 2016 and 2020, and during his time in Turin, he won a league title in each of his seasons at the club. As the engine of the team, Pjanic understands what is required in a successful midfield, and he has spoken about the profile Juventus currently lacks.

According to Pjanic, the Bianconeri are missing a player who can provide the necessary balance in the midfield, a key factor behind their struggles this season. Speaking on the issue, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve. I think that the midfield is a fundamental department in the big teams, a midfielder is both the engine and the architect: when you have a strong midfield the team works well. Both in Rome and Turin I was lucky enough to play with strong players. Today Juve lacks a player like that, who knows how to provide balance and playing time in addition to quality, those who are there at the moment have not yet managed to show their potential.”

Pjanic’s comments highlight the ongoing midfield issues Juventus face, as they have struggled to replace a player of his calibre. Despite investing in several talented midfielders, it is surprising that none of the current crop have stepped up to provide the leadership and balance Pjanic brought to the team. This lack of a true midfield conductor is one of the key reasons Juventus continues to fall short of expectations. The Bianconeri will need to address this issue in the near future if they are to regain their competitive edge and return to the heights they once reached.