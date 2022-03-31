Pjanic says it wasn’t money that stopped him from returning to Juventus

Miralem Pjanic was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted players during his time as a Juventus player.

The midfielder had a trophy-laden spell at the club and he could easily have won more had he stayed with the Bianconeri.

However, he joined Barcelona at the start of last season in a swap deal that brought Arthur Melo to Juve.

He quickly realised the move was a mistake, and he didn’t feature in the plans of the then Barca boss, Ronald Koeman.

When Allegri returned to Juve in the summer, several reports claimed he would return to the club.

It seemed the Bianconeri would broker a deal to reunite him with his former boss at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the transfer never happened, and the Bosnian has now revealed there was contact between him and Juve and it wasn’t because of money the deal broke down.

He said via Calciomercato: “Could I have come back last year? There were two contacts, then we didn’t define anything and not for an economic question. For me it wasn’t a question of money, even now I would like to be important in a project and win the Scudetto.”

Pjanic was one of the finest midfielders in our squad during his first stint at the club, and Allegri made good use of his skill set.

However, he left when the manager was also out of the club and he has found that sometimes the grass isn’t greener on the other side.

He would be 32 in two days’ time, and that means he is simply too old to return to Juve now.