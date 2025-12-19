Miralem Pjanic spent five years at AS Roma before completing a move to Juventus, and his time in Italian football took on a very different trajectory after his switch to Turin. While at Roma, the midfielder featured alongside some of the finest players in Europe, with the club regularly regarded as one of the strongest sides in Serie A. Despite their quality, success in terms of trophies proved elusive.

During his spell in the capital, Roma frequently came close to winning silverware. However, their ambitions were consistently halted by a dominant Juventus side that set an exceptionally high standard in Italy at the time. As competitive as Roma were, they were unable to overcome a team that showed remarkable consistency across multiple seasons.

A move that changed his fortunes

Pjanic’s decision to join Juventus in 2016 marked a turning point in his career. The move to the Allianz Stadium quickly translated into tangible success, as he went on to win several trophies, including four league titles. His performances in midfield contributed to a period in which Juventus continued to assert its domestic dominance.

In 2020, he left Turin to join Barcelona, a decision that has since been viewed as a regrettable one. Since the end of last season, the midfielder has been a free agent and has even been linked with a potential return to Juventus. However, despite speculation, the Bianconeri have not made an approach to the 35-year-old about rejoining the club.

Reflecting on missed honours in Rome

With Juventus preparing to face AS Roma in Serie A this weekend, attention has returned to Pjanic’s time with both clubs. Asked why Roma were unable to win trophies during his years there, he offered a detailed reflection, according to Calciomercato.

He said, “Why couldn’t Roma win in those years? In the first year everything was difficult, the new American project, Luis Enrique and Sabatini who brought me. In the following years the team improved more and more, Walter discovered fantastic players every year, just look at their careers. Everyone wonders why we couldn’t win, unfortunately Juve was invincible, they had a group of extraordinary players and even more extraordinary men, who didn’t give up anything, not even a point . It’s a shame because a Roma like that would have deserved titles.”