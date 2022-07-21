Pjanic sends a message to Dybala after he left Juventus for Roma

Miralem Pjanic played for AS Roma and Juventus in Serie A and he knows what it means to represent both iconic Italian clubs.

The midfielder left Juve for Barcelona in 2020 in a swap deal that brought Arthur Melo to Turin.

Before Juve, he turned out for Roma in Serie A and he was one of the finest players at both clubs.

Paulo Dybala has become the latest player to sign for both clubs after he completed his transfer to Roma as a free agent.

Pjanic has now offered him support and says he has joined one of the best clubs around. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Top player in a top club, you will have fun in Rome, brother.”

Juve FC Says

Roma is one of Italy’s biggest clubs, and Dybala will play under Jose Mourinho, one of the best managers in the world.

He had expected to join a club playing in the Champions League, but he can help Roma return to the competition.

After being let go by Juventus and rejected by Inter Milan, the former Palermo man will feel he has a point to prove in this campaign.

That could make him deliver top performances in the matches against us and Inter.