Pjanic, Thuram and the most famous stars to move between Juventus and Barcelona

Ahead of the anticipated friendly encounter between Juventus and Barcelona in Dallas, ilposticipo is recalling some of the most famous players who have made direct transfers between the two clubs.

The source points out to the fact that few players have donned both the Bianconeri and Blaugrana jerseys in the span of their careers, while those who have found success at both clubs are even less.

We begin with the two most recent players to swap jerseys. Of course we’re talking about Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

While the Bosnian was the key player in the Old Lady’s midfield, his move to Catalunya has been an utter disaster. For his part, the Brazilian isn’t faring much better in Turin.

Following the Calciopoli scandal in 2006, Lilian Thuram and Gianluca Zambrotta weren’t too eager to play in Serie B, so they both opted to join the Spanish giants.

After winning every possible major at Barcelona on multiple occasions, Dani Alves joined Juventus as a free agent. He helped Max Allegri’s men reach another Champions League final before departing on a sour note.

During his time in Turin, Edgar Davids was one of the best holding midfielders of his time, but his late-career switch to Barcelona didn’t pay dividends.

The source also adds Iago Falque and Pol Garcia to the list. They are two Barcelona youth products who became afterthoughts in Turin.