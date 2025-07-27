MILAN, ITALY - JULY 07: Miralem Pjanic of Juventus FC gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on July 7, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic warns Dusan Vlahovic about an unpleasant fate he must avoid by making the right decision this summer.

The 25-year-old is no longer wanted by the Bianconeri management, especially following the latest contract talks, which failed to bear any positive outcome. The club is thus eager to offload the striker this summer and get rid of his hefty salary.

The fact that the Serbian’s contract will expire next summer is another alarming factor driving Juventus to find a solution as fast as possible.

Dusan Vlahovic has been a major case for Juventus

But while the club is in a rush, Vlahovic has been as cold as ice. Contrary to his teammate Douglas Luiz who reacted to his omission from the club’s plans by going AWOL, the former Fiorentina striker has been professional about it, as he was one of the first players to arrive at Continassa on the first day of pre-season.

Therefore, some believe that the Serbian bomber would be happy to remain in Turin and see out his contract while collecting his big paycheck.

Nevertheless, Pjanic urges Vlahovic to avoid this scenario, as spending a year on the sidelines would be too damaging for his career.

“Dusan is no longer a young player, as he has a certain amount of experience,” said the former Roma, Juventus and Barcelona midfielder in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“These are personal choices, certainly not easy situations to deal with, but they are part of football. Vlahovic needs to regain his composure and score goals, something he has often done.

“But more importantly, he needs to play. I respect him and consider him a friend. So I should tell him that losing a year is never a good thing.”

Pjanic tells Vlahovic to find a new club that allows him to play

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old admitted that leaving Juventus is always difficult.

“I know what it’s like at Juventus. So it’s hard to find a better place.”

Pjanic donned the black-and-white shirt between 2016 and 2020. He ended up joining Barcelona on a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction.

Sadly for the Bosnian, his career has been on a downward spiral ever since. He’s been a free agent since leaving CSKA Moscow earlier this summer.