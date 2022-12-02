Pjanic warns Vlahovic about being a Juventus striker

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has warned Dusan Vlahovic that it is not easy to be a Juventus striker.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in January as they searched for an attacker that will lead the line for them now and in the future.

Vlahovic has done well so far, but he has not been as lethal as he was when he played at Fiorentina before moving to Juve.

The Serbian can still improve and Pjanic warns him there are a lot of expectations being the goal-scorer for the Bianconeri.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you play to win the championship or for the quarterfinals, the semifinals or the Champions League final, being a Juventus striker is another thing: you have to know how to manage difficulties and find a certain balance.

“At 22 it is not easy. Vlahovic has to work, stay calm and learn to live with the pressure of big clubs. And also with criticism. Dusan’s qualities do not argue and it seems to me to be very determined and demanding with himself: he has everything to become a top-level striker.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is still just 22 and has not done badly since he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian will certainly do better and we must ensure we do not put him under too much pressure.

We will get good performances from him now and in the future, because he has the ability, we just need to build the team around him and play to his strengths and always keep the goals coming.

