Pjanic: ‘We can play two formations’

Miralem Pjanic believes Juve’s ability to change from 4-3-1-2 to 4-3-3 makes a difference to their results this season.

The Bianconeri midfielder played a key role in their 3-1 success over Roma and was pleased with the way the team is playing.

“Our goal was to advance to the next round, we want to win this cup,” Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia.

“We want to win this cup. We wanted to bring home the win, you could tell straight away.

“We reviewed the game from the League, we knew where we could hurt them, and we took advantage of it. We could have done better in the second half, but overall we had a great game.

“The only change is that one of the attackers come down to help us out, lately we are changing quite a bit. Sarri often goes from 4-3-1-2 to 4-3-3 in the same game.

“Against Roma we started with 4-3-3 and it went well. It wasn’t easy, because something changed in our defending. Sarri also had some great signs, changing formation during the game is one of our strong points and we have to use it for the rest of the season, both in the League and in the Champions League.

“The weekend game? Napoli are always Napoli, a good team, I have seen their last two matches; they have a bit more difficulty in the League but played a good game in the Coppa Italia.

“We expect a Napoli with pride, they have a prepared coach and he knows how to make his team play well.

“However, it’s not easy for them to prepare for the game right now, since things are not going as well as they hoped for. But we will face a strong opponent, we will have to give everything to get the three points. It will not be simple, but this is what we want.”