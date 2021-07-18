Pjanic’s agent expected in Italy to hold transfer talks with Juventus and another suitor

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a return to Juventus after a less than impressive first season at Barcelona.

The Bosnian was one of the most important players at Juve in Massimiliano Allegri’s first stint at the club.

He joined Barca last summer, but his first season at the Spanish club was a poor one.

The Catalans now have to sell a number of players to sort out their financial problems and Pjanic has been tipped to leave them.

The return of Allegri has made Juve one of the clubs that can sign him and his agent is now expected in Italy soon hoping to find a new club for him.

Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato says Fali Ramadani will be in Italy, but Juve isn’t the only club he would meet.

Inter Milan is also considering a move for him because they need a new midfielder whom they can sign for free.

Juve and Inter are the fiercest of rivals with the Nerazzurri beating them to the Serie A title last season.

The Bianconeri wouldn’t want them to sign Pjanic mainly because if he helps them to retain the Serie A it would be embarrassing to them.