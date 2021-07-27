Pjanic’s Juventus return is now dependent on the future of Aaron Ramsey

Miralem Pjanic is looking to return to Juventus this summer, one year after he left the Bianconeri for Barcelona.

His time in Spain hasn’t been a happy one for him and he now wants a move away from the Catalans.

The Spanish media outlet, Sport via Football Italia claims that Barcelona is willing to allow the Bosnian to return to Juventus on a two-year loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent.

The midfielder is so keen to make the return to Italy that he will take a pay cut.

The move will help Barcelona save money from his wages, however, Juventus is well stocked in midfield.

The report says because of this, the Bianconeri will need to offload the injury-prone Aaron Ramsey before they can bring in Pjanic.

Ramsey has failed to deliver since he moved to Turin in 2019 and Massimiliano Allegri has no plans to give him another chance.

Adrien Rabiot also looked to be on his way out of the club earlier in the summer, but the report claims that Allegri plans to use the Frenchman this season.

Pjanic was a key member of Allegri’s squad during his first stint as Juventus’ manager and he might contribute tellingly again if he returns.