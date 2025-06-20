Michel Platini had an outstanding career at Juventus, playing for the club from 1982 until his retirement in 1987. Despite joining Juventus near the end of his playing days, he quickly became one of the best players in the world and a true legend at the Bianconeri. During his time in Turin, Platini won three Ballon d’Or awards, cementing his status as a world-class midfielder. His contribution to Juventus is still fondly remembered by fans and football historians alike. Recently, Platini spoke about his relationship with the club and shared a heartfelt story about why he gave one of his Ballon d’Or trophies to the club’s former president, Gianni Agnelli.

Platini’s Legacy at Juventus

The French star is considered one of the best non-Italian players ever to wear the Juventus shirt. He was a key figure during a successful period for the club and helped raise Juventus’s profile on the world stage. Even years after retiring, his name remains synonymous with excellence at Juventus, and the club has continued to honour his achievements and influence. Platini himself remains a supporter of Juventus and often speaks positively about his experiences in Turin.

(Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)

The Ballon d’Or Gift to Gianni Agnelli

In a recent interview, as quoted by Il Bianconero, Platini explained the reasons behind giving one of his three Ballon d’Or awards to Gianni Agnelli. He said, “He wanted me so much, but I didn’t know who he was. I discovered him little by little, and he was truly a great man. I gave him one of my three Golden Balls because it was one of the few things he couldn’t have. Jokes aside, out of gratitude and recognition: Juventus made me great, made me known in the world, it was right that I gave it to the boss.” This statement reveals the deep respect Platini held for Agnelli, who played a vital role in his career and in shaping Juventus’s success.

Platini’s story shows how Juventus significantly impacted his life, both personally and professionally. The club’s influence helped him achieve greatness and build a lasting legacy. His decision to honour Agnelli in such a meaningful way reflects the strong bond between player and club.