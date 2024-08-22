Juventus decided to change their manager to adopt a more attractive style of football, appointing Thiago Motta as their new head coach.

The former midfielder has excelled at his previous clubs, but managing Juventus represents his biggest challenge yet.

This is his most significant managerial role, and the Bianconeri are confident he can lead the team back to the top of Italian football.

Juventus has supported him with several signings and plans to make more, but his work with the club’s young players is expected to be a key focus during his tenure.

Michel Platini, a long-time admirer of Juventus, believes that Motta is the right person to drive the club’s desired transformation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Motta’s new Juve? Motta is a football connoisseur. Wherever he has gone, he has done well. It is right to bet on him. He likes offensive and spectacular football, and he is the right coach to manage this transition and start a winning and young cycle”.

Juve FC Says

Motta did well at Bologna, and he remains one of the best men we could have made our manager.

Now that he is at the helm, we hope the boys will buy into his ideas and win some trophies this term.