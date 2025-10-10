The iconic Michel Platini argues that Juventus star Kenan Yildiz isn’t being deployed in a role that allows him to showcase his full potential.

The 70-year-old is one of the greatest Number 10s in the history of the sport. He donned the black-and-white colours between 1982 and 1987 before calling it a day, and won a host of titles during his time in Turin, including the infamous 1995 European Cup in Heysel.

The Frenchman was rewarded for his exploits on the pitch with three Ballon d’Or trophies between 1983 and 1985.

Michel Platini opens up on Del Piero, Pogba & Kenan Yildiz

In a new interview, Platini discussed some of the Juventus stars who wore the Juventus No.10 jersey following his departure, beginning with fellow icon Alessandro Del Piero.

“Yes, Del Piero was a great player, a symbol of Juventus,” said the former UEFA president during his appearance as a guest at the Trento Sports Festival via JuventusNews24.

On the other hand, Platini was less approving of his compatriot, Paul Pogba, who was handed the No.10 on two separate occasions, as he didn’t possess the right attributes.

“Pogba had great technique, but he’s a midfielder, not a 10.”

Getty Images

Finally, the legendary attacker aimed a subtle dig at Igor Tudor, and other modern-day managers, when asked about Kenan Yildiz, as he believes the youngster should be in a more central role.

“Yildiz? No one puts the number 10 in the centre anymore, but on the wings. You should ask the coaches why, not me.”

Is Igor Tudor deserving of the blame for Yildiz’s positioning?

In fairness, Yildiz has been playing more centrally since Tudor’s arrival and the switch to the 3-4-2-1 formation, as he’s been given more freedom.

On the other hand, the Turk mostly featured as a pure left winger under the tutelage of Thiago Motta, and struggled to make an impact.

The youngster’s stats and overall displays have thus improved with Tudor in charge, albeit more is being expected from the ultra-talented star.