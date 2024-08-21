Kenan Yildiz has officially taken on Juventus’ iconic number 10 shirt, and the young talent now has the responsibility to prove he is worthy of this prestigious jersey.

Over the years, several Juventus legends have donned the number 10, including recent stars like Carlos Tevez and Paulo Dybala.

Yildiz’s hero, Alessandro Del Piero, also wore the number with distinction, but another legendary figure in the club’s history who famously wore that shirt is Michel Platini.

The Frenchman is one of the greatest number 10s in football history and was a standout player during his time at Juventus.

Platini remains closely connected to the club and is excited at the prospect of Yildiz representing that iconic number in the years to come.

However, knowing that Yildiz never saw him play, Platini has suggested another player from whom the youngster could draw inspiration.

He said, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I didn’t know about the number 10 jersey, mine, Baggio’s, Del Piero’s, Dybala’s. Beautiful. If they gave it to him and he wanted it means he has personality. I wish him all the best for the good of Juve and football. May he be a 10 like me, a creative, one of those who invents. May he be inspired by Bellingham, Messi, Zidane, I can’t say by me because he hasn’t seen me play, he wasn’t born… And stay in the center.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the best talents in Italian football in the last few seasons, and the Turkish youngster will make that shirt a big one for us again.