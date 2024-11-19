However, there is a certain pressure that comes with wearing such a legendary number, especially considering the players who have previously worn it at Juventus. With figures like Platini, Roberto Baggio, and Alessandro Del Piero having donned the number 10, expectations surrounding Yildiz are undoubtedly high. Some critics believe it might be too early for him to carry that weight, but Juventus is confident that he has the potential to rise to the occasion and become a key player for the club in both the present and the future.

Platini himself was asked about the pressure on Yildiz, and the French legend was quick to dismiss concerns about the youngster handling the weight of the number 10 shirt. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “A shirt never weighs too much; he has quality. Motta thinks he can solve the problems of the Bianconeri. We’ll see at the end of his career, as they used to say about me. I arrived at the end when I was exhausted.”

For now, Yildiz remains an important figure for Juventus, and the club is dedicated to helping him develop into a world-class talent. If he continues to grow and adapt, the future looks bright for the young star, and he could one day add his name to the long list of greats who have worn the number 10 shirt at the club.