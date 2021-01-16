Platini’s predictions: ” Juve will beat Inter thanks to Ronaldo goal”

Between 1982 and 1987, Michel Platini was the the absolute king of Turin. The Frenchman became one of the best ever players to wear the famous Bianconeri number 10 jersey as he lead Juventus to domestic and European glory, including the 1985 European cup triumph.

“Le Roi” – which is the French translation of “the king” – enjoyed a legendary rivalry with Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona, and that era is considered by many as the golden days of Italian football.

The three time Ballon d’Or winner later embarked on a administrative career, and rose to become the president of the European football association, otherwise known as UEFA, before corruption allegations effectively ended his career.

However, the 65-year-old is apparently still a close follower of his former Italian employers, and in an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, he spoke his mind about Juve’s upcoming crunch encounter against Inter on Sunday, as well as some other topics from the past and present.

“I never considered Inter to be my enemy, after all they were the first Italian club who tried to sign me. Alessandro Altobelli (former Inter striker) was a real pain in the back as he would always score, which prompted me to improve my skills and opt to score more myself.

” Cristiano Ronaldo is the top player in the current squad, as I was in the 80’s and Omar Sivori before me,” added Platini.

” My predictions for Sunday? Juve will beat Inter 1-0 with a goal from Ronaldo.”

When asked about Paulo Dybala, here’s what the French legend had to say about the 27-year-old.

“I like him a lot. He’s in the category of Maradona, Sivori and Neymar. Maybe he has a little less talent than them but let’s see. He doesn’t direct his team like Ronaldo and Messi, but he’s a true number 10”.

Juventus will travel to Milano to meet their arch-rivals Inter on Sunday night.