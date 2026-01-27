Jonathan David is beginning to show encouraging form, highlighted by his goal as Juventus defeated Napoli in their most recent match. The Canadian forward has faced criticism for his performances since arriving at the Allianz Stadium this season, but recent displays suggest a clear improvement. His growing influence comes at an important stage of the campaign, with Juventus relying heavily on his contribution in attack.

David has now registered a goal contribution in back-to-back matches for the Bianconeri, a run he must maintain if he is to help the club finish the season strongly. Juventus are placing significant responsibility on him as its primary striker, particularly with Dusan Vlahovic injured and set to leave the club, and with the team struggling to secure a new forward during the current transfer window.

Increased responsibility in attack

This period represents a crucial opportunity for David to demonstrate that he can be trusted to perform consistently at the highest level for the men in black and white. Juventus require him to remain focused, confident, and effective in front of goal, as their attacking options are limited. His recent performances indicate that he is responding positively to this responsibility.

The attacker has delivered precisely that over the last two fixtures, showing greater sharpness and composure. His ability to link play, occupy defenders, and convert chances has improved, offering Juventus renewed hope that he can lead the line effectively during a challenging phase of the season.

Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Praise with caution from pundits

David’s display against Napoli drew particular praise, including from Massimo Mauro, who acknowledged the forward’s progress while urging him to maintain these standards. Speaking via Calciomercato, Mauro offered a balanced assessment of the striker’s recent performances.

He said, “We criticized David a lot, and rightly so, because he played poorly. He played a perfect match against Napoli. That is, he made no mistakes in the first half in getting the team moving, and he scored with his first chance in the penalty area. Then he was substituted, but I believe that the center forward is essential for Spalletti and he must continue like this.”

For Juventus, David’s form could prove decisive, provided he sustains this level of performance in the weeks ahead.