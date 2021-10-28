Player chooses his next club and Juventus misses out

Juventus seems to have missed out on Paul Pogba as Todofichajes claims he has decided to play for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman ends his contract at Manchester United when this season finishes and Juve wants him back in Turin.

However, Pogba has chosen a new adventure in Madrid over a move back to Turin.

Mino Raiola wants him at another club, but he insists he wants to turn out for Los Merengues next.

Juve FC say

Pogba had a hugely successful time with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, but it’s probably best to move on without him.

We have a habit of wanting our former players back and tried to sign Miralem Pjanic again last summer.

However, this reunion doesn’t always end well and we may well struggle to achieve what we dream of with Pogba.

It’s sad to lose a transfer battle to a top club like Real Madrid, but it is probably a blessing in disguise, considering that Pogba hasn’t been in his best form recently.

You could argue that he is playing for a poor Manchester United team, but the current Juve team isn’t in top shape also and he might not make the desired impact if he joins.