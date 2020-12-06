Player Juventus rejected three years ago is offered to them again

Angel di Maria has been offered to Juventus again according to reports in France via Calciomercato.

The Argentinean is set to become one of the best free agents available in the transfer market at the end of this season.

He has been on the radar of Juventus previously, according to the report. It went on to say that the Bianconeri rejected the chance to sign him three years ago and he has now been offered to them again.

Juventus have been kings of the free agency market, and they will ideally wait until the end of this season before they look to sign him for nothing.

However, the report didn’t say if he has been offered to them ahead of the next transfer window or as someone that can move to Turin for free at the end of this season.

At 32, Di Maria isn’t the type of player that Juventus have been signing recently and it will be surprising to see them move for him as they have been focused on younger players recently.

The attacker has scored 3 goals in 12 Champions League and Ligue 1 games for PSG this season.