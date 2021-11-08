Player makes a decision that favours a move to Juventus

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic as a new report claims he doesn’t fancy a January move.

Calciomercato reports that the Serbian striker will probably leave Fiorentina at the end of this season, and that plays to Juve’s advantage.

The Bianconeri cannot make enough cash available to meet La Viola’s demands in the January transfer window.

If he is still available in the summer, they would have a much better chance of signing him.

Other clubs like Atletico Madrid and Arsenal might be open to signing him in the January window, however, this development means they would be faced with a disappointing outcome in their pursuit.

Vlahovic has thrived in Serie A so far and that means he would easily fit in at Juventus.

The Bianconeri needs a striker who can comfortably score 20 league goals a season for them.

Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean will struggle to achieve that feat, but Vlahovic has already done that at Fiorentina.

If he can score that many goals at a smaller club, then his goal return could become even better at Juventus.

Juve would hope Fiorentina agrees to do a deal with them as La Viola hates selling their best players to the Bianconeri.