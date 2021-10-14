Player plays down the role of Allegri and Mourinho in Sunday’s match

Former Juventus and AS Roma defender, Medhi Benatia has played down the roles of Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri when Juve faces the Giallorossi in Serie A this weekend.

Both clubs have arguably the two most successful managers in Serie A based on the trophies they have won in their individual careers.

It would be a very tactical game with each manager hoping to show their tactical superiority over the other.

However, Benatia insists it is the players on the pitch who get the job done.

He admits both managers are great coaches who have won lots of trophies in their careers.

However, the players handle what happens on the pitch because they are the ones who can make a goal-saving block or even score a late winner.

Benatia told Repubblica.it as quoted by Calciomercato: “They are two great coaches, two have won a lot, but let’s face it, I’ve never seen a coach score in the ninety-third, never seen a coach make a slip to avoid a goal, so in the end the players are the ones who go on the pitch. . Of course, with two teachers like this on the bench, they can give something more.”

Juve knows a win in that game will give them a much-needed morale boost as they chase down the leading pack in Serie A at this start of the season.