Player Ratings for Juventus: Italian media select Kean as MOTM against Lazio

Last night, Juventus made it six wins in a row when they hosted Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in the final Serie A fixture of the year. The Bianconeri scored three goals while maintaining their sixth clean sheet on the trot.

On the back of their most impressive performance thus far in the campaign, the major Italian news outlets handed favorable ratings for Max Allegri and his men.

Obviously, Moise Kean was the ultimate man of the match thanks to his brace. He broke the deadlock with a fabulous chip before adding the second with a simple tap-in.

His partner upfront Arkadiusz Milik also received high grades after a vibrant display upfront. He managed to put his name on the scoresheet in the final minutes.

The media outlets also praised Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot for their dominant display in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, Juan Cuadrado received the lowest notes amongst his teammates, but a grade of 6/10 is far from terrible when it comes to Italian parameters.

Here are the full ratings as published by ilBianconero.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

LOCATELLI 7.5

FAGIOLI 6.5

RABIOT 7.5

KOSTIC 7

KEAN 7.5

MILIK 7

ALLEGRI 7.5

DI MARIA 6.5

CHIESA 6.5

PAREDES N/A

