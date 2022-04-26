Player Ratings for Sassuolo-Juventus: Morata and Rabiot divide Italian media

On Monday night, Juventus closed the 34th round of Serie A with an away win at Sassuolo. Paulo Dybala responded to Giacomo Raspadori’s opener late in the first half, and Moise Kean snatched the winner just before the end of normal time.

While the result was an encouraging one, the Bianconeri’s display was anything but spectacular. Max Allegri’s men created very few chances while their opponents dominated possession.

At the end of the day, Kean’s winner meant that the super-sub got the highest grades among Juventus stars on the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets.

While others like Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio also received decent grades, the outlets were divided when it came to Alvaro Morata and Adrien Rabiot.

The Spaniard was behind Dybala’s equalizer after outmuscling Kyriakopoulos off the ball. As for the Frenchman, he won several balls back, but was at times wasteful in possession.

So here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport:

SZCZESNY – 6.5

DE SCIGLIO – 6

BONUCCI – 6

RUGANI – 5.5

ALEX SANDRO – 5

BERNARDESCHI – 6

ZAKARIA – 6

DANILO – 5.5

RABIOT – 5.5

DYBALA – 6.5

MORATA – 6.5

ALLEGRI – 6

CHIELLINI – 6.5

VLAHOVIC – 5.5

KEAN – 6.5

Tuttosport:

SZCZESNY – 6

DE SCIGLIO – 6.5

BONUCCI – 6

RUGANI – 6

ALEX SANDRO – 6

BERNARDESCHI – 6

ZAKARIA – 6.5

DANILO – 6

RABIOT – 5

DYBALA – 6.5

MORATA – 6.5

ALLEGRI – 6.5

CHIELLINI – 6.5

VLAHOVIC – 6

KEAN – 7

Il Corriere dello Sport:

SZCZESNY – 6

DE SCIGLIO – 6.5

BONUCCI – 5.5

RUGANI – 5.5

ALEX SANDRO – 6

BERNARDESCHI – 5.5

ZAKARIA – 6.5

DANILO – 6

RABIOT – 5.5

DYBALA – 6

MORATA – 6.5

ALLEGRI – 6.5

CHIELLINI – 6

VLAHOVIC – 5.5

KEAN – 7

Calciomercato.com:

SZCZESNY – 6

DE SCIGLIO – 6

BONUCCI – 6.5

RUGANI – 5.5

ALEX SANDRO – 5.5

BERNARDESCHI – 6

ZAKARIA – 6.5

DANILO – 6

RABIOT – 5.5

DYBALA – 7

MORATA – 5.5

ALLEGRI – 6

CHIELLINI – 6.5

VLAHOVIC – 5.5

KEAN – 7

ilBianconero:

SZCZESNY – 6.5

DE SCIGLIO – 6

BONUCCI – 6.5

RUGANI – 6

ALEX SANDRO – 5

BERNARDESCHI – 5.5

ZAKARIA – 6

DANILO – 6

RABIOT – 6.5

DYBALA – 6.5

MORATA – 5.5

ALLEGRI – 6

CHIELLINI – 6

VLAHOVIC – 5.5

KEAN – 7