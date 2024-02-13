The major Italian news outlets thrashed Juventus following their 0-1 defeat at home against Udinese on Monday night.

The Turin-based giants were aiming to get back on track at the expense of the struggling Friulians, but the visitors ended up aggravating the Old Lady’s wounds.

The Bianconeri had their chances in the first half, but it was Lautaro Gianetti who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute thanks to a defensive blunder from Alex Sandro who failed to properly clear the ball on a set-piece situation.

As you can expect, the Brazilian veteran earned himself some lousy grades, but he wasn’t the only one.

Timothy Weah also had below-par notes for a hollow display. Moreover, Federico Chiesa, Arek Milik and Manuel Locatelli all failed to impress.

The same goes for the man in charge, Massimiliano Allegri who earned poor ratings after failing to steer his team back on the right track in the second half with some dubious choices.

Andrea Cambiaso and Gleison Bremer were the only players to be spared, earning decent albeit unspectacular notes.

Here are all the player ratings from the mainstream Italian sports outlets as published by IlBianconero.

Tuttosport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Alex Sandro 4; Weah 4,5, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 5, Rabiot 5,5, Cambiaso 6,5; Milik 4,5, Chiesa 5; Yildiz 5,5, Allegri 5.

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5, Bremer 6, Alex Sandro 5; Weah 4,5, Mckennie 4,5, Locatelli 5, Rabiot 5, Cambiaso 6; Milik 5, Chiesa 5,5; Yildiz 5,5, Allegri 4.

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Alex Sandro 5; Weah 5, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 5, Rabiot 6, Cambiaso 6,5; Milik 5, Chiesa 5; Yildiz 5,5, Allegri 5.

Calciomercato.com – Szczesny 6; Gatti 6, Bremer 6,5, Alex Sandro 5; Weah 4,5, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 5, Rabiot 6, Cambiaso 6; Milik 5, Chiesa 5,5; Yildiz 5,5, Iling 5,5; Nicolussi Caviglia 5,5; Allegri 4,5.